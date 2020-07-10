Will Blue Bloods, Magnum PI premiere dates be influenced by each other?







We know that we’re in a waiting game for Blue Bloods and Magnum PI to return to television — that much is clear. Both of them are on the CBS schedule for the 2020-21 schedule, but neither are currently in production.

So what sort of factors are they facing in their eventual return to work? We’ve reported already that season 3 for Magnum PI could start off as soon as next month. The health crisis has been contained much better in Hawaii than in other parts of the country, and at this point it’s really all about making sure guidelines are met and that the necessary cast and crew can travel there safely. We do not believe that the firing of Peter M. Lenkov will have any impact on the series’ long-term production plans — new boss Eric Guggenheim has been with the show from the beginning and is more than capable of moving things forward.

We do think that CBS is likely to premiere MacGyver and Magnum PI together — because there are some episodes of MacGyver already filmed, there isn’t that much of a reason to worry about it. Once the latter show is together, we think that episodes can start to air. An October premiere date doesn’t feel entirely out of the question.

As for Blue Bloods, there’s a chance you could be waiting longer. We’ve reported that production bosses in New York want to see casts and crews back to work next month, but no specific show has currently announced their plans. While the pandemic situation is better in New York now than it was earlier in the year, we don’t think we’re in “out of the woods” territory just yet. It’s hard to have any guarantees or assurances here, so we wouldn’t expect Blue Bloods to start at the same time as the other Friday shows. We’ve seen MacGyver / Magnum PI air before on nights without Tom Selleck and company, so don’t be surprised if that is the trend again this fall.

To go beyond just that, don’t be surprised in general if there is more of a scaled launch for a number of different shows this fall. We know that CBS does like to have a lot of their shows together at the same time, but that may not be possible in this climate.

