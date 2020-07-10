Hightown finale spoilers: What decision is Renee facing?







It’s been a long time coming, but come this weekend on Starz the Hightown finale is going to be here. There are a lot of stories that need to be resolved, and there are also some big-time questions we’re waiting to see answered.

What’s one of the big ones? Think in terms of what Renee is going to find herself doing within this big episode. We know that she’s grown closer over time to Ray … but that relationship seems to be falling apart. She started to think that there was something real there, but that feeling was taken away soon after. Go ahead and blame his CI billing receipts for that. She thinks that he views her as nothing more than an asset, and that could push her closer to Frankie.

Will she end up helping him again? That’s the subject of a sneak peek over at TV Guide, one where he seems to be making some bold proclamations about his future outside of prison. He seems to think that a lot of pieces are falling into place for him, but he also makes it clear that he needs her help. Why? Without her, at least in his mind, nothing else really matters. She is the missing piece that can help in order to get him from point A to point B.

Frankie says that he can get Renee everything that she can ever want or need … but will she really believe it? A lot of this season has been about her (and, in turn, her son) being pushed and influenced in different directions by people who supposedly have her best interest at heart. Yet, now is the chance to see her make a decision truly for herself. We honestly wouldn’t be shocked if she just decided to leave the community altogether by the end of the finale … but we’ll see what happens when the show airs this weekend.

What do you think is going to happen on the Hightown finale this weekend?

