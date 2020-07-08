Hightown episode 8 (finale) spoilers: First details on ‘#Blessed’







Hightown episode 8 is going to serve as the season finale, and the first thing that we are is rather bummed about it. Why? It felt like this show could’ve easily been ten episodes, and it’s only gotten better and better over time.

As we approach the finale, there are still some significant loose threads that need to be tied up. Take, for example, justice for Krista and a way to end the saga that has been going on for most of the season. While Junior is now dead, that doesn’t mean everything is completely over. If you can find a way to take down Osito or pin some of the murders on Frankie, you may be able to get out of this feeling as though justice is served. There is no confirmation that this will happen, though, and one of Jackie’s own biggest obstacles is herself. We’ve seen already from her that she can be her own worst enemy, and she has a real tendency to get in her own way.

Below, CarterMatt has the full Hightown episode 8 synopsis (per SpoilerTV) with some more information all about what you can expect:

Jackie and Ray try to return to business as usual after a depressing failure, only to learn the case might not be closed.

The final question that we’re left to wonder here is fairly simple: Will there be some sort of cliffhanger? We’d be cool if there’s one on an emotional level, but it probably benefits the show if most of the current case is tied up in the finale. While we would’ve been happy to have a couple more episodes here, we have a hard time thinking that there’s enough content with this current investigation to last another full season.

