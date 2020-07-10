Yellowstone season 3 episode 4 sneak peek: John, Gov. Perry’s moment







As you prepare for Yellowstone season 3 episode 4 to air on the Paramount Network this Sunday, you should expect a number of big things along the way. Take, for example, an interesting moment between John Dutton and Governor Perry.

In the sneak peek below, you can see an interaction between the two as they spend some time outside together. There is a definite sense of romance that is present here, but there is also something so much more. Perry recognizes the delicate nature of things at the moment — she’s trying her best to look out for the state’s interests. Yet, she’s also dealing with a powerful corporation on one side and the Duttons on the other.

One of the real themes of season 3 is whether or not an experience like what the Duttons have can ever be fully recreated. They’ve established something at this ranch that is real, genuine, and salt-of-the-earth. This is an experience that others like Roarke would want to replicate, albeit in their own falsified manner. Dutton makes his thoughts clear on the matter in this preview, stating that this experience has to be “earned” rather than handed to someone on a silver platter. It’s the joy of being out there on the ranch, understanding the value of hard work and the generations that did whatever they could to guarantee the viability of this land.

Perry has an affection towards John and also the land. Yet, it’s clearly not something that she’s used to being around all the time. It seems like Kevin Costner’s character has convinced her to stay the night, but we’ll get a further sense of this and a whole lot more when the episode proper airs.

