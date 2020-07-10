Roswell New Mexico season 3: Co-showrunner Carina Adly MacKenzie exits







When Roswell, New Mexico season 3 begins production, it will be doing so without its chief creative voice.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, creator and co-showrunner Carina Adly MacKenzie is departing the series after two seasons on the job. MacKenzie worked alongside Christopher Hollier in the position, and the departure seems to be due to a number of differences behind the scenes. The THR piece notes that there was a good bit of behind-the-scenes tension over the amount of time MacKenzie would spend in New Mexico away from the writers’ room; meanwhile, there are also claims of “friction” between MacKenzie and some of the show’s cast, including lead Jeanine Mason — claims that MacKenzie denies on social media.

In a statement, here is what Warner Bros. TV had to say about the exit:

“Carina Adly MacKenzie has departed as executive producer/co-showrunner of Roswell, New Mexico. The third season of the series will return to The CW as part of the network’s 2021 midseason lineup.”

Meanwhile, THR also shared the following from MacKenzie herself:

“I have made the difficult decision to resign from my role on Roswell, New Mexico. I do not take this decision lightly, but ultimately due to fundamental differences, I must depart and entrust Roswell, New Mexico to capable hands. I am so proud of what we built over the last two years, and I believe in the heart and soul of the show: asking tough questions, striving to make the world better, amplifying marginalized voices, and fighting the good fight.”

Much as is often the case, the show will go on for Roswell, New Mexico. There are a lot of other talented folks behind the scenes who will push the story forward, and hopefully deliver some epic twists that keep people guessing. The season 2 finale definitely created some interesting challenges for much of the cast, with Nathan Dean Parsons behind high on the list.

This article was written by Jessica Carter.

