Power Book II: Ghost premiere date will be in September, per 50 Cent







We’ve been waiting a long time for some news on Power Book II: Ghost to finally come in. So what are we more than happy to report on today?

In a new post on Instagram, show executive producer Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson confirmed that the follow-up to the original Power starring Michael Rainey Jr. and Naturi Naughton is slated to premiere this September. He didn’t share a whole lot of other information, other than that a special teaser is going to be coming on Sunday for folks who have the Starz app.

Are we surprised by the news? A little bit, mostly because we didn’t get the sense that Starz wanted to release the show until the entire first season was filmed. Yet, there may be a hope that production can get back underway over the next few months and if that is the case, there may not be all that much of a midseason break for the show.

We know that Book II will pick up shortly after the events of the main series, with Tariq St. Patrick attending school while his mother Tasha is in jail for Ghost’s murder — a crime Tariq actually committed. We’ll see throughout season 1 whether or not she stays there. We anticipate a number of familiar faces from the main series are going to show up in some shape or form and we’re excited to see that. As polarizing as the final season of Power itself was, it had so many fantastic moments and we think the next chapter should prove compelling from start to finish.

