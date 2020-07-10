White Collar revival: Is Peacock in the running as possible home?







At the moment, we know that there is a great deal of interest in there being a White Collar revival at some point in the future. Series star Matt Bomer and executive producer Jeff Eastin have each expressed interest in making it happen — now, it’s all about having the perfect story and then also the right home for it at the same time.

It makes sense that people would consider the Peacock streaming service to be a natural home for a couple of different reasons. For starters, the service is going to host many programs that were made famous at USA over the years — meanwhile, they are going to be airing Psych 2: Lassie Come Home there. Beyond this movie, there’s a chance that even more are going to be airing there in the future.

Alas, it doesn’t seem like White Collar is going to be so lucky — at least when it comes to finding a home at Peacock. The show comes from an outside studio to NBCUniversal, which makes the streaming service a little bit less of a viable home. Beyond just that, it also seems as though there are no conversations at the moment happening with the streaming service and the show.

Speaking in a new interview with Deadline, Bill McGoldrick, President of Original Content, NBCUniversal Entertainment Networks and Direct-to-Consumer, had the following to say:

We would listen to anything if it came together in a package but there is nothing going on between Peacock and the White Collar team right now.

This isn’t a “not going to happen” answer, but it doesn’t seem like there’s anything that is going to be happening within the near future here, either. Right now White Collar is available for streaming on Hulu, and that is actually the home that makes the most sense. It gives the service quality programming, and there are also now connections between the studio 20th Century Fox TV and parent company Disney. Everything just feels like it lines up there.

Where do you want to watch a White Collar revival?

Do you have a preference, or are you just happy to watch it wherever it lands? Be sure to share in the comments below. (Photo: USA.)

Love TV? Be sure to like CarterMatt on Facebook for more updates!







