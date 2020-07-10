





Entering Blindspot season 5 episode 9 on NBC tonight, we spent most of our time wondering if Patterson was going to survive. Yet, by the end of the hour we found ourselves mostly concerned over Matthew Weitz.

The good news for Patterson was that she was revealed to be okay fairly on in the episode. (Sidebar: While it was awesome to know she made it, was anyone else bummed that her escape was as easy as it was?) Yet, by the end of the hour, it was clear that Aaron Abrams’ character was in grave danger in said. The guy spent so much of the series trying to either run, flip allegiances, or bury his head in the sand. Yet, he proved useful in trying to ensure that Jane and the rest of the captured members of the team could escape … or at least that was the case before getting a bullet plunged right into him.

At this point in the story, it wasn’t clear as to whether or not Weitz was going to make it out of this okay. There was an ambulance called, but we really didn’t think they would get there in time the moment that Weitz started talking about his funeral. That was Matthew’s final line — not wanting to have greasy hair in his funeral picture. He’s gone. Weitz is dead.

We knew that there were going to be casualties in this final season, and the moment that it was revealed that Patterson was alive, it did feel like the pendulum was going to swing in another way for someone else. Weitz wasn’t always the hero, but there is something full-circle about him dying that way. He gets to leave this world with his head held high.

