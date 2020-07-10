Batwoman season 2: How is Javicia Leslie tied to Arrowverse already?







If you missed it, yesterday the news was first reported that Javicia Leslie was cast as the new star of Batwoman season 2. It’s exciting, ambitious news for the show, and we know already from God Friended Me that she’s an incredible actress who can take on a lot of different kinds of stories.

So makes her all the more perfect for this show? Beyond just her ability, she also has experience working with some people involved — and also some colleagues she could call up easily for advice.

What some out there may not know is that like Batwoman, God Friended Me was also produced at Warner Bros. TV under executive producer Greg Berlanti. We imagine that his familiarity with Leslie helped through the casting process, but it also helped her, as well, to understand what she was getting herself into from the start. Her history with Berlanti will help to make it a warm, welcoming environment.

Meanwhile, Leslie had someone else over in the world of God Friended Me who was very much familiar with the Arrowverse — Violett Beane. She played Jesse Quick over on The Flash prior to joining the canceled CBS show, so she could’ve shared with her the full process of being a superhero in this world.

Playing a character like Batwoman is no easy feat — these are long hours and you’re away from your friends and family in Vancouver. However, at the same time it can be an incredibly rewarding job. You have an opportunity to inspire a lot of people out there and also bring a creative perspective to an iconic character. Kate Kane won’t be forgotten about either, as there seems to be a plan to have a certain part of the story be about her.

