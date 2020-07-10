Close Enough season 2: Is it renewed, canceled at HBO Max?







Following today’s premiere at HBO Max, should we expect a Close Enough season 2 to happen? Is it more likely that we’ll be met with a cancellation down the road? Within this piece, we’ll do our best in order to break that down.

First and foremost, let’s get the official news (or lack thereof) out of the way — the streaming provider has yet to confirm a renewal or a cancellation. Everything is currently in limbo, which should be something that this show is very much familiar with. Close Enough started off as a TBS product before eventually shifting over to HBO Max. There’s been a long wait already as we wait and see the series launch, and now that we’re here … and we’re left waiting to see what the future is going to be.

For the time being, we remain fairly optimistic for a couple of different reasons. Take, for starters, the fact that HBO Max is still new to the streaming game — because of that, they really need to keep as many different shows on the air for as long as possible. Close Enough is one of these shows. Renewing it allows viewers to feel a little more faithful in the network and the lineup that they have.

Beyond just that, remember this — animated series are extremely in demand at the moment. Streaming providers need to keep some of these shows on in order to ensure that they can continue to develop things during difficult times. They don’t have the same exact limitations as a live-action show, which forces people to be together during the current health crisis.

We imagine that there will be some more information revealed on the subject of Close Enough season 2 over the next couple of months. There’s no immediate rush, but the sooner the renewal, the better in terms of getting new episodes.

