This Is Us season 5 spoilers: Will Kevin interact with Randall’s family?







If you’re up to date on This Is Us season 5, then you are already know at least one part of the upcoming story. The Kevin – Randall feud has played out in a brutal, heartbreaking way, and it is now at a point where the two are not even speaking to one another. These guys were supposed to be brothers and yet now, they’ve said unspeakable things to each other that cannot be walked back.

How long will this feud last? It’s one of many questions worth wondering this season, alongside how various relationships are going to function within said feud. For example, does Kevin and Randall being estranged mean that he is no longer speaking to Beth or the kids? That’s something the show has to figure out, though Justin Hartley seems to feel like they could still be in communication.

For some more of the actor’s thoughts on the subject, be sure to view the quote below via TVInsider:

I think it’s an interesting thing. If there’s a rift between Randall and Kevin that’s so deep that they’re not taking to each other, Kevin doesn’t seem like the kind of person that would just then say, “Well, I’m not talking to my nieces and Beth, either.” He doesn’t seem like that kind of a guy, so I’m wondering how that would affect Randall, knowing that his wife and children talk to him. It’d be fun to explore that relationship a little bit more. Maybe she can help mend the broken fence there. Who knows?

The decision here will come down to what Dan Fogelman and the writers decide. We do think that there’s a chance at some phone calls and occasional conversations with Kevin and Beth, but it’s going to be tough. We don’t think Kevin would talk to her or his nieces behind Randall’s back, and there may not be many opportunities for them to meet up. Think about geography, and then also whether or not This Is Us writers in the global health crisis.

