Legendary season 2: Is it renewed, canceled at HBO Max? The latest







Will there be a Legendary season 2 over at HBO Max? Is that something to hold out a lot of hope over? Within this article, we’ll break down the future of the ballroom voguing competition show a little bit more.

Given how unique this series was from the get-go, we know that almost immediately, there would be an interest in more. The question for us was whether or not enough viewers would discover it in order to ensure that it is brought back.

Luckily, we do come bearing good news now — Legendary is going to be coming back for something more! Today, the network confirmed that there will be another batch of episodes coming following this week’s finale, and with that, we’re just going to have to wait to check them out. Odds are, that waiting period will last a little while. Because of what is going on in the world, it’s hard to imagine anyone being able to get together on set in the near future. Our hope is that it will return at some point in 2021, but it feels rather foolish at this point to stamp a date on anything. If that happens, what we get out of it is a generous dose of false hope.

In a statement confirming the renewal, here is some of what HBO Max boss Kevin Reilly had to say on the subject:

“Legendary was an HBO Max, Day 1 premiere … We knew we had something special and are proud that critics and audiences alike have embraced the series. Bringing this incredible world back for a second season furthers our commitment to high quality, compelling storytelling.”

Hopefully, there will be some more news a little bit later on in the year. We don’t think that there’s going to be any real hurry to announce it, so our advice is to simply keep watch on some of what’s being said and reported out there.

