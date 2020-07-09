Doom Patrol season 2 episode 6 spoilers: The search for Dorothy







Doom Patrol has a knack for being gloriously chaotic … and you will see that more on season 2 episode 6. This episode is going to feature a mad-dash search for Dorothy. She’s inflicting a whole lot of trouble, and some of her exploits are going to take her rather far. Think in terms of space.

If you look at the promo below, you can see Dorothy very much far out there while some of our other characters are tasked with some rather-difficult challenges. Take, for starters, forming a search party … or handling the Pioneers of the Uncharted. These are people who have been in space for over 60 years (!); because of that, we have to imagine that some of these relationships are about as strange as strange can be. We’re going to be excited to see where things go within this story, but in the end, the fair expectation is simply more insanity. Doom Patrol is not going to be the sort of series to just suddenly decide to let up the gas and let things be a little bit easier from here on out.

Below, CarterMatt has the full Doom Patrol season 2 episode 6 synopsis with more information all about what lies ahead:

As Niles and Cliff set out to find a missing Dorothy, Larry is tasked with handling Niles’ old research team when the ageless aeronauts return from space.

So what else do we want in the big picture here? It’d be kinda comforting to get some news that the show is coming back for a season 3. It’s splitting time right now between HBO Max and DC Universe, and it feels like its performance on the former is imperative to its survival. At this point, it feels more and more like DC Universe is going the way of the dodo; Stargirl moving permanently to The CW next season is more evidence of that. Doom Patrol needs to have itself a pretty good contingency plan.

