NCIS: New Orleans season 7: What’s happening behind the scenes?







We know that there’s curiosity surrounding NCIS: New Orleans season 7, just like there is curiosity surrounding each and every entertainment entity under the sun right now. We’re in a very uncertain world, and it’s still not one where there is a clear path forward in the United States.

So long as that happens, it’s hard to fathom a clear path forward for something like a TV shows. Programs like the NCIS franchise are important from a vantage point of escapism — it’s a chance to see familiar faces and live in another world as many as 24 times a year, per show. Alas, they’re also going to be one of the last things that returns to normal in a world where even getting essential services functional is difficult.

What we can say for now regards to NCIS: New Orleans season 7 is this, for starters — work is being done behind the scenes. We’re not in a spot where nobody is writing scripts or planning ahead to the future. The creative team is working for whenever they are back to work, and we imagine that they are huge challenges with that. There’s a need to come up with stories despite the fact that there is no indication as to when they will film or air; that makes things immediately less timely. You also have to figure out how much the real world is going to impact characters and how to utilize locations — there probably won’t be a whole lot of crowd scenes in the near future.

Our hope is that production can start up at some point before the fall, but we’re not going to sit here and guarantee anything … or hand down any dates. Even when a date is first reported publicly, there is a good chance it could be changed.

In the end, we do believe that everyone is eager to get back to work — it’s just a matter of making it safe for the entire cast and crew.

