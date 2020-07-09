Vikings season 6 will have Comic-Con @ Home presence, with sneak peek







When is Vikings season 6 going to air its remaining episodes? We know that we want it back, but it does not appear as though it’s going to happen on History anytime soon. The fall is the earliest we can project a premiere date, and it’s certainly not going to be back before the show returns to SDCC for its Comic-Con @ Home event. This may be the final time that the series is a part of the convention, and rather than just exclusively focusing on some of the upcoming episodes, the series itself is also taking a look back.

According to TVInsider, Kate Hahn of TV Guide Magazine will moderate a panel discussion that will debut on YouTube come Friday, July 24 at 11:00 a.m. Pacific time. Showrunner Michael Hirst will be present, and so will a number of actors familiar to the series’ run — Travis Fimmel (Ragnar Lothbrok), Katheryn Winnick (Lagertha), Alexander Ludwig (Bjorn Ironside), Clive Standen (Rollo), and Jordan Patrick Smith (Ubbe). There will be a sneak preview from the final episodes featured in here, just in case you do want something else to look forward to along the way.

For everyone out there who loves the show, this is going to be a fantastic opportunity to dive into some of the series’ past, and hear some fantastic anecdotes from filming the six seasons. Beyond a look ahead, we do wonder if there will be any more details dropped about the upcoming sequel series that is coming to Netflix. There hasn’t been a whole lot said about it to date, and that’s probably due to a desire to finish the main series first.

