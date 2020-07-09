Is Ashley Johnson leaving Blindspot before series finale?







Is Ashley Johnson really leaving Blindspot, and so close to the big series finale? We totally understand some people wondering about this question given what happened to Patterson on last week’s new episode.

For those who for whatever reason are reading this and haven’t seen this past episode, what happened is rather simple: Patterson found herself seemingly killed in a fiery explosion. It’s one of the most dramatic moments that we’ve seen so far this season, and it’s one that makes us very worried about the fate of the remainder of the team as they take on Madeline.

The question of Patterson’s status is largely complicated, mostly due to the fact that there are some promotional photos out there showing that she is a part of at least one of the two episodes airing tonight. That at least tells us this: Johnson is not leaving the show before the very end. She will continue to be a part of it, but whether or not Patterson is alive is a different mystery. We’re leaning towards her finding a way to survive, but we’d be rather foolish if we were to sit here and say for sure she’s a-okay. The photo that is out there could be a flashback or dream sequence, something that was set up deliberately in order to throw us off as to what’s really going on.

If you love Ashley Johnson, rest assured there is still some good stuff coming your way. We just can’t speak to whether or not there will also be some good stuff for Patterson, as well. Go ahead and consider that something that will be revealed tonight. Following these two episodes, there will only be one more episode left for the whole series…

