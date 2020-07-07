Blindspot season 5 episode 9 spoilers: What’s the team’s best hope?







In just two days Blindspot season 5 episode 9 is coming on NBC … and it goes without saying that tension is high. Patterson is (presumed) dead, the team has been captured by Madeline, and questions persist as to how everyone is going to get out of this situation in one piece … if that is even possible.

So where will the team go from here? Who can save Jane, Weller, Zapata, and Rich? There are a lot of candidates out there, but let’s go ahead and narrow it down to a small group here that makes the most sense.

Weitz and Afreen – Given that they are pictured above, it makes at least some sense to discuss the two of them first. They’re important characters in that they both are in close proximity to Jane and Weller right now. The presence of Matthew in the photo at least makes us confident that he won’t have taken off in some other direction. Yet, can he really be trusted? We have a lot more faith in Afreen at the moment, mostly because at least she has been more consistent in some of her actions.

Patterson – This is really the dream, since we’re hoping that she is alive and there may be some evidence out there suggesting that she is. Yet, even if she is still out there, we still have questions as to how she could track down the team and save them by herself.

Boston – Let’s face it — doesn’t the character have to be involved in the proceedings somehow? It feels like it at the moment, largely due to the fact that we’ve seen so much of this character already and there have been teases throughout the final season.

