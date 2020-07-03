





Is Patterson alive on Blindspot season 5? After last night’s episode, it makes sense to have questions. We’re right there with you with most of them…

Within this article, though, we may be able to answer the question — with an emphasis on the word “may.” Note that networks do often like to trick us, but in the remainder of this article we’re going to be discussing a potentially-spoilery episode photo released by NBC. Stop reading now if you want to be surprised when episodes 9 and 10 air next week…

For more Blindspot video coverage now, be sure to check out the latest on what could be coming at the bottom of this article! Once you check that out, be sure to subscribe to CarterMatt on YouTube and then also view our series playlist. We’ll have more news through the remainder of this season!

Still with us? Then take a look at the photo below from episode 10, which clearly features Patterson amidst a Three Blind Mice reunion and then also Jane and Weller. We’d heard about this Three Blind Mice aspect of this story previously, so seeing Kathy Gustafson back isn’t that much of a surprise.

The only reason we’re nervous about this is that we’ve seen dream sequences and all sorts of other stuff on Blindspot already, and it feels silly to sit here and say that this is 100% proof that Ashley Johnson’s character is alive and kicking. Why would NBC spoil the twist so early? It’s also a little bit weird that there is a movie poster for The Matrix behind some of these characters. What year is this? Are they just at a place that loves to show old movies or something?

Anyhow, maybe this will give some suffering Patterson fans a little bit of hope — we personally came out of this past episode assuming that the character was still alive, but the question we still have is how that happens. It just doesn’t feel feasible based on what just happened, especially since Patterson in the photo looks a-okay and like nothing ever happened to her.

Related News – Be sure to get more insight on the next new episode!

Do you think this Blindspot season 5 photo is evidence that Patterson is alive?

Be sure to share right now in the comments! Also, remember to stick around for some other news when it comes to the series. (Photo: NBC.)

Love TV? Be sure to like CarterMatt on Facebook for more updates!







