The Challenge renewed for season 36 by MTV, to the surprise of no one







While we can’t exactly call the following news shocking, it should still be something that a lot of people are excited about.

According to a report coming in today via Deadline, MTV has decided to go ahead and renew their long-running The Challenge for a season 36. This comes after the current season The Challenge: Total Madness continues to do very well in the ratings. Despite being on for so many years, the network has still found incredible ratings stability with this franchise. A lot of that comes down to the simplicity of the format (it’s complicated enough to be addictive, but easy enough for newbies to follow) coupled with the casting.

One of the things that The Challenge has done effectively in recent years especially is expand outward their casting pool beyond just MTV. They’ve been able to bring in some fans of Survivor, Big Brother, and some other shows over the years. That allows them to continually find new viewers. Of course, we also think that this current season has been aided to some extent by the lack of new programming elsewhere. There has been no Big Brother this summer so far, and it’s been weeks since the latest Survivor season concluded. That has allowed the show a chance to really stand on its own and build up a dedicated audience.

Of course, it’s probably going to be some time before the next season of The Challenge happens. Due to the current health crisis, there are more complications when it comes to filming every show under the sun. It’s harder than ever to kick off production and find ways in order to ensure safety. More episodes are going to happen, but you’re going to be stuck waiting for a good while in order for them to happen.

Related News – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to The Challenge right now

What do you think about The Challenge being renewed for a season 36 by MTV?

Be sure to share right now in the comments! Meanwhile, remember to stick around for some other news on the series. (Photo: MTV.)

Love TV? Be sure to like CarterMatt on Facebook for more updates!







