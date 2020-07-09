The Crown season 6 will happen; show producers reverse course







Trying to figure out how many seasons there are meant to be for The Crown has been quite the challenge in a lot of different ways. Originally, there was meant to be six seasons of the series on Netflix. However, soon after that the streaming provider and producers opted to only do five.

Now, they are reversing course again. Netflix confirmed today that they are going back to having six seasons, meaning that viewers are only at the halfway point of the series. There is one more season coming featuring Olivia Colman, and then after that we will have two full seasons of Imelda Staunton as Queen Elizabeth II. There is a lot of big story coming up still, and it seems like the reason for the change has a lot to do with the production staff wanting to ensure they tackle things the right way.

In a statement, here is what executive producer Peter Morgan had to say about going back to the show’s original plan:

“As we started to discuss the storylines for Series 5, it soon became clear that in order to do justice to the richness and complexity of the story we should go back to the original plan and do six seasons.”

We know that The Crown season 4 was able to complete production prior to the onset of the global health crisis, and that means there’s a reasonable chance some new episodes could air before we get around to the end of the year. Season 5, meanwhile, has yet to begin filming and is probably a long ways off. We don’t even have the full cast of yet, though we did recently learn more about another one of the major roles being cast.

Given how important The Crown is as a series, we’re glad to see that it’s getting to stick to the original plan. Honestly, we’re somewhat confused as to why it was ever changed in the first place.

Are you glad to see that The Crown is going back to doing six seasons?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Also, remember here to stick around in the event you want some other news. (Photo: Netflix.)

This article was written by Jessica Carter. Be sure to follow her on Twitter.

Love TV? Be sure to like CarterMatt on Facebook for more updates!







