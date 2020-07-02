The Crown season 5 spoilers: Meet the new Princess Margaret







There’s a chance that you’ve heard already that The Crown is ending with season 5. It’s a little bit of a faster conclusion than we were expecting, but we’re nonetheless glad for the totality of this journey.

Today, Netflix confirmed that they have brought on board their new version of Princess Margaret, hiring Lesley Manville to portray a role previously occupied by Vanessa Kirby and then Helena Bonham Carter. She joins Imelda Staunton, who is playing the role of Queen Elizabeth II following the performances of Claire Foy and then Olivia Colman.

In a statement, here is some of what Manville had to say about playing the part:

“I could not be happier to be playing Princess Margaret … The baton is being passed on from two formidable actresses I really don’t want to let the side down. Furthermore, to play siblings with my dear friend Imelda Staunton will be nothing short of a complete joy.”

Of course, the question now becomes when we will actually get to see season 4, let alone season 5. We do know that the fourth season was able to finish filming prior to the global health crisis, but when you think about the necessarily time needed to do post-production, we don’t think that you can guarantee that the show will be out this year. We’ll at least get to see it over the next year or so, and our hope honestly is just that The Crown gets a chance to finish airing on Netflix by 2022. We’ll see what the next several months hold, just like we’ll see who else ends up getting cast in the project. There are still a number of other spots that need to be filled!

Related News – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to The Crown

What do you most want to see when it comes to The Crown season 5?

Be sure to share right now in the comments! Meanwhile, be sure to stick around for some other news when it comes to the series. (Photo: Netflix.)

This article was written by Jessica Carter. Be sure to follow her on Twitter.

Lesley Manville will play Princess Margaret in the fifth season of The Crown. pic.twitter.com/R5aZEBOW0t — The Crown (@TheCrownNetflix) July 2, 2020

Love TV? Be sure to like CarterMatt on Facebook for more updates!







