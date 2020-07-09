Glee star Naya Rivera missing following lake trip with son







There is some heartbreaking news that came out overnight regarding former Glee star Naya Rivera. After spending time with her son at Lake Piru in Ventura County, the actress has now been reported missing.

According to People Magazine, the report came after she rented a pontoon boat and then failed to return it. Her son was eventually found asleep aboard said boat, but Rivera is yet to be found. It’s a developing story and with that, we will have more updates as things go along. There was a search-and-rescue mission that was called off overnight, but it should be kicking off again today. Local authorities are trying to the case at present as a possible drowning, as there is no evidence that Rivera left her son and traveled elsewhere.

Rivera is best known for playing Santana Lopez across all seasons of the aforementioned Fox musical comedy, but more recently had a major role in Step Up: High Water. She’s also done an arc on Devious Maids and served as an occasional guest hostess on The View. In the midst of Glee’s run, she was considered one of the series’ most-popular performers and had released original music to go along with what she was doing on the show. Her character, despite her tough exterior, showed a great deal of vulnerability throughout the series’ run and became an inspiration to a lot of people out there. She also wrote a book entitled Sorry Not Sorry about her experiences on the show, growing up, and a whole lot more.

We anticipate an update to this story at some point today, as the search operation is currently ongoing. It’s a delicate situation and we hope it is one that is given the proper sensitivity from the media and beyond.

Our heart goes out to Rivera’s son (who is reportedly now with family), and also many of her friends and family during this difficult time. (Photo: Fox.)

