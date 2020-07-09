Yellowstone season 4: How will filming work amidst health crisis?







Even though Yellowstone season is currently airing on Paramount Network, the show behind the scenes is looking to the future. We know that there is a season 4 coming, and the big question here is when … and also how. Filming is slated to kick off before too long, but in a pandemic, things are inevitably going to be a little bit different.

Here’s the good news — it does sound like the cast and crew may be able to come up with a way to keep people safe on set. How is that? It has a lot to do with the show’s location, and being able to ensure that everyone stays separate from the outside world.

Speaking on this subject further to Deadline, here is some of what executive producer/writer Taylor Sheridan had to say on the subject:

We’re supposed to start mid-August, and we’re putting that together as best we can. I’m fortunate that this show shoots on a ranch in Montana. We’re going to shoot exclusively there this year, or in and around it. So we’ve got the crew and the cast up there, and it’s in an area of the state that has no active cases now. As long as we’re very careful to not bring any in…so once we’re there, we’ll be very cautious about how we move. The best thing we can do for the community is limit our interaction with them, really, for now. And everyone will just stay there for the duration. I’ve spoken with the governor extensively about how to mitigate this. He was very fair and also very aware that L.A. is a hot spot, and that’s where a fair amount of our crew and most of our cast lives.

So he said, hey, look, bring them in, quarantine them for two weeks, test them when they get here, test them when they leave, and just ask them to stay on your set or at their home until that time. And keep a program of very rigid testing as you’re going.

With a more limited filming location, you can probably expect a far more focused-in season 4. We may not really leave the general vicinity of the ranch, and we don’t expect there to be scenes with a ton of extras. Nonetheless, there is such a great cast and crew here that we feel confident the show will still deliver everything that you want and then some.

