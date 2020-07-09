Tough as Nails episode 3 spoilers: What’s coming after two-part premiere?







Following tonight’s two-episode premiere, are you curious to learn a little bit more about Tough as Nails episode 3? Then gear up for another installment that will push the contestants to the limit.

Through what we’ve seen so far, we do think that Tough as Nails does bring at least a fairly decent amount of good stuff to the table. Take, for example, some intense challenges in pretty cool settings. The whole “hard work pays off” theme is played up a little too much at times, but we get it — the producers are trying to emphasize that these are not your prototypical reality TV stars. They’re not here to get Instagram followers and they have the experience necessary in order to ensure that they can take on some of these tasks.

We’ll admit that the competition did get better and better as it went along, really to the point that we were pretty worried that someone was going to fall off one of those push-carts in the Overdrive challenge at the end. Everyone is still around to compete in the team competition, but we do have an elimination from the show proper.

Below, CarterMatt has the full Tough as Nails episode 3 synopsis with more news as to what’s coming:

“Heavy Metal” – The crew competes in a series of challenges at a junk yard, where they must take apart a car and retrieve auto parts. Next, the last two standing need all the strength they can spare in an overtime challenge removing tires from the rims, on TOUGH AS NAILS, Wednesday, July 15 (8:00-9:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network. Phil Keoghan is the host and executive producer.

We do think that the show has set the bar high with the elimination of Linnett — her story was powerful and her fight was tremendous. If Tough as Nails can deliver some of those emotional moments moving forward through the rest of the season, it can be a success. We saw a lot of messages about teamwork and working in here to overcome obstacles. We’ll see if that keeps being brought to the table.

