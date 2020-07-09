





Tonight on The Challenge season 35, we had a series of battles that better set the stage for the end of the road. We knew entering this that just a small handful of people were going to make it to the end, and that meant saying goodbye to some of these people.

With that being said, it wasn’t hard to say goodbye to some of them. Go ahead and include Dee Nguyen on that last. Her controversy away from the show (read more about the offensive social-media remarks here) led to MTV trying to cut her out of the season as much as possible. We’re not exactly sad to see her out of the equation for the final. The way that she left was also fairly dramatic, with Jenny basically throttling her beyond all measure.

The second battle was a little bit more dramatic, starting with the major risk that Nelson took by throwing himself into that battle version Rogan. If he found himself eliminated, he’d have no one to blame here other than himself. It’s sad given what he was trying to do for Cory … but it doesn’t change the end result. This was a pretty powerful moment when it comes to representing friendship on TV. That’s not something that you see all that often, and it may very well be one of the more emotional moments in the (recent) history of The Challenge. Maybe it’s not top five, but it’s at least memorable in terms of the past several weeks.

We will say this — Nelson did build a case for himself to return for another season. We think that there’s a good chance we will see him after all of this.

