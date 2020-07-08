The Challenge season 35 finale preview: Who will conquer the final?







Come next week on The Challenge season 35, we will finally be at the end of a pretty-epic road.

There’s a lot to be excited about when it comes to the final this season. You’ve got a great roster of competitors, for starters, but then you are adding to this the fact that there are a lot of different obstacles that you can throw at the group. This is a show that should try to give everyone something that they haven’t quite seen before to level the playing field. There are a lot of people who are going to be still in contention, as well … which means there are a wide array of directions in which things can go.

MTV is, at least for now, keeping most of their cards close to the vest. The synopsis below is a little bit more of an indication of this very thing:

After a season of grueling challenges and brutal eliminations, the nine finalists compete for their share of the $1 million prize.

No matter who wins this final episode, we just hope that they represent the season overall well and were someone who competed hard from the very get-go and deserve to be walking towards that finish line. This is a lot of money that is on the line, plus a big legacy given all of the vets and top-tier competitors who were a part of this.

Once we do reach the end of this, we’ll kick off the lengthy waiting game for season 36 — it’s a guarantee pretty much that there will be more of this franchise, but you can go ahead and expect a waiting game. Why? We pretty much get that with every show under the sun right now. It’s all a function of where we are in America these days.

