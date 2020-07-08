The Oval episode 23 spoilers: Prepare for ‘Unexpected Guest’







Next week on The Oval episode 23, you are going to inch closer to the end of the season. We’re not quite there just yet, though, so be prepared for things to get even worse for the first family and beyond.

During “Unexpected Guest,” be prepared for the Hallsen family to actually take center stage as much as the First Family itself. They obviously play an important role in serving the Franklins, but something is going terribly awry and it has to do with a big-time secret. It’s one that could upend almost the entire White House, depending on whatever the reaction is to it. Be prepared for big statements and a lot of political turmoil — in other words, some of the stuff that you’ve seen from the series so far.

Below, CarterMatt has The Oval episode 23 synopsis with more news as to what’s coming:

Skeletons in the closet threaten to destroy the Hallsen family as they discover an insidious secret.

One thing that should be comforting as we get closer to the end of this season is simply this: You don’t need to worry over the future! There is already a season 2 on tap, so for now all you gotta do is just dive into the story, enjoy some of the various twists, and wonder over where everything could lead. Hopefully, the story ends up matching a lot of expectations out there.

Of course, as we do inch closer to the end of the season, be prepared for secrets and teases to start to dry up a little bit more. If you know the Tyler Perry blueprint, though, you may have a sense as to how he may want to conclude things here … and also set the stage for that big season 2 down the road.

