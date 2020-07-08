Agents of SHIELD season 7 episode 8 spoilers: ‘After, Before’







Few shows have the versatility of Agents of SHIELD. We’re coming out of tonight’s installment, which seems to be both an emotional hour for Mack but also a chance to indulge in some 1980’s-themed comedy. So where are we going next? Think in terms of an hour entitled “After, Before.”

When you look at that on paper, that doesn’t appear to be anywhere near as comedic. As a matter of fact, it feels far more emotionally profound. This episode could be a chance to see a real breakdown of important aspects of the show’s time-travel theme, and maybe also one that plays around with the form a little bit. The Chronicoms are themselves a clever threat, thanks in part to their ability to shift around and use history to try to damage the future.

At this point, we also have to figure that there are going to be enormous twists around every corner. After all, Agents of SHIELD would not be the show that it is without them, and we are firmly within the home stretch of the final season. We’re now past the halfway point, and through the remainder of the episodes we imagine there will be new threats, but also tributes to how we ended up here. Why not honor the show’s own past more as we inch closer to the end?

