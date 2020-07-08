Luther season 6 likely coming in the form of a movie







We know that there’s a real desire for more of Luther, just as there almost always should be. We’re not even saying that every single part of season 5 was perfect, but Idris Elba was spectacular in the part. John Luther is a dark, formidable character, and we definitely have a curiosity in seeing precisely where some of his story is going to go from here.

Ever since season 5 concluded, there has been conversation as to how the franchise could continue — maybe it would be in the form of a feature film or a limited series, for example. Elba has always been keen on doing a film, and that is echoed in some of his most-recent comments on the subject. Here is some of what he had to say in a new interview with Sky News:

“There isn’t a real formal plan for Luther at the moment … I’ve made it very clear that I’d like to see Luther come back as a film, and I can tell you this, that we are this close to making a film of Luther.”

Would the character’s story work as a film? We can easily imagine so, though personally we’re not so big a fan of TV shows suddenly becoming movies — it suggests that there is something not particularly grand enough about TV as a medium, and there have been spectacular episodes of Luther so far. This is where its audience has been so far. (Of course, we say this and we’d certainly watch a movie version of Luther any day of the week.)

Even if a film does get off the ground, we don’t imagine that it is something that will be debuting at any point in the near future. There is just too much going on with the current health crisis and projects all across the board have been delayed.

Related News – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to Luther right now

Do you want to see Luther season 6 come in the form of some feature film?

Is it better than nothing? Be sure to share in the comments! Also, remember to stick around for some other news when it comes to the series. (Photo: BBC.)

This article was written by Jessica Carter. Be sure to follow her on Twitter.

Love TV? Be sure to like CarterMatt on Facebook for more updates!







