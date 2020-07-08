The 100 season 7 episode 8 spoilers: Prequel could tell topical stories







Tonight, The 100 season 7 episode 8 is airing on The CW, and suffice it to say, this is going to be a very different sort of installment. “Anaconda” is the backdoor pilot for a prequel series that is still currently in limbo. We think the network will look at reception for this episode before coming up with a firm decision, and it’s hard to gauge what that will be in advance.

After all, this show may hit much closer to home for viewers than The 100 itself. It’s about the early days of the apocalypse. These are people who understand real-world issues in a different way. There are challenges that come along with this, but also opportunities. In explaining things further, here is what executive producer Jason Rothenberg had to say to Entertainment Weekly:

“It is much more timely now than it was when we were making it … We’re talking about people who come from before the apocalypse; they all are from our world, essentially, so they’re much more like us than the group of kids and adults that came down from the Ark and met the Grounders. And because of that, we’re going to tackle issues in ways that we never really did with this show because those issues are relevant to them, whether it’s issues of race or sexual orientation or whatever the case may be. It’s much different than Clarke and the gang who came down from space, and that’ll be very different.”

From our vantage point, the success of the show is going to be about how these topical matters are addressed more than the simple fact that they are. We think there’s an expectation for a lot of shows to be topical in 2020, but they need to have a powerful message behind what they’re telling; it needs to reverberate and make some of their viewers feel as though they have been heard.

