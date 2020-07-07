The 100 season 7 episode 8: An extended preview for ‘Anaconda’







It goes without saying that The 100 season 7 episode 8 is going to look and feel very different than any other. This is all about establishing the prequel series just as much as showcasing what’s going on in the past as it is the present.

What you’re going to see within this episode is a sequence of events a good 97 years in the past — it’s an origin story in some ways for the apocalyptic setting that we find ourselves dealing with in the present. If this show is picked up, we imagine that destruction and tragedy are going to be central parts of it. We are, after all, speaking about an event of unprecedented scale. For characters in the present, having to relive or experience some parts of the past could prove to be traumatic. Clarke is going to have her work cut out for her trying to deal with Bill in the first place — this is not your typical character by any means. He’s got some motivations that are very much different than anyone she has ever been around.

Just remember this — some of the most dangerous people are there are the ones who believe that they are right, even when it’s clear to almost everyone else that they are wrong. This misguided belief will lead to them doing things that no one knows quite how to stop.

If you do want to see this prequel become a full-fledged series, the first bit of advice that we can offer here is to watch live. Beyond that, encourage all of your friends to do the same thing! If the ratings are good and the reviews reception, it’s possible that this could eventually become something a little bit more full-fledged.

Related News – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to The 100 right now

What do you think is coming up on The 100 season 7 episode 8?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Also, remember here to stick around in the event you want other news pertaining to the series. (Photo: The CW.)

This article was written by Jessica Carter. Be sure to follow her on Twitter.

Love TV? Be sure to like CarterMatt on Facebook for more updates!







