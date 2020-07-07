Is World of Dance new tonight on NBC? A look at what’s to come







Is World of Dance new tonight on NBC? Within this article, we’ll of course be coming your way with an answer on that … but then also further information all about what’s coming up, as well.

We don’t want to keep you waiting here, so let’s go ahead and get the bad news out there into the world: There is no new episode coming onto the network tonight. What is the reason why? Well, it has a lot to do with the fact that there is an America’s Got Talent repeat running before this show and clearly, NBC does not want to put World of Dance on the air without something else to drive viewership to the network beforehand. They want to do their best to help the show rather than hurt it.

Also, we hardly think that NBC is going to be rushing the remainder of their season here at all, given that they don’t exactly have a lot of other programs that they are going to be launching in the fall. They can have a break this week and then stretch things out as long as they want over the coming months. (Also, remember that back when World of Dance was filmed the thinking was that there would be Olympics on at some point, as well.)

If you want to get a small sense of what is coming with the Duels next week, you can see the synopsis below — not that it’s really altogether different from what we posted the week before:

“The Duels” round continues with judges Jennifer Lopez, Derek Hough, NE-YO and special guest judge dancer and choreographer tWitch. This season, the judges have chosen which acts go head-to-head and acts won’t know their opponent until they hit the dance floor, leading to some of the most epic dance battles the series has ever seen. As guest judge, tWitch will have the power to decide which acts up elimination will go head-to-head in the returning “Redemption” round, to earn a slot in the Semi-Finals and the chance to perform on the iconic “World of Dance” stage.

What do you want to see when it comes to World of Dance coming up?

Are you bummed that the show isn’t on the air tonight? Be sure to share right now in the comments, and remember to stick around for some other news. (Photo: NBC.)

