Is World of Dance new tonight on NBC? A look at what’s to come
Is World of Dance new tonight on NBC? Within this article, we’ll of course be coming your way with an answer on that … but then also further information all about what’s coming up, as well.
We don’t want to keep you waiting here, so let’s go ahead and get the bad news out there into the world: There is no new episode coming onto the network tonight. What is the reason why? Well, it has a lot to do with the fact that there is an America’s Got Talent repeat running before this show and clearly, NBC does not want to put World of Dance on the air without something else to drive viewership to the network beforehand. They want to do their best to help the show rather than hurt it.
Also, we hardly think that NBC is going to be rushing the remainder of their season here at all, given that they don’t exactly have a lot of other programs that they are going to be launching in the fall. They can have a break this week and then stretch things out as long as they want over the coming months. (Also, remember that back when World of Dance was filmed the thinking was that there would be Olympics on at some point, as well.)
If you want to get a small sense of what is coming with the Duels next week, you can see the synopsis below — not that it’s really altogether different from what we posted the week before:
