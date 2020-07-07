This Is Us season 5 spoilers: Mandy Moore teases Rebecca, Miguel arc







We know that there have been people eager to learn more about the relationship between Rebecca and Miguel on This Is Us, and we understand why. They’ve had a relationship long surrounded by questions, and the writers have not spent a lot of time trying to give us answers. They’ve focused a great deal on other stuff, but with the two of them now seemingly isolated in St. Louis, their relationship could be tested. This is a chance to focus a little bit more on that.

Speaking in a new interview with TVInsider, here is some of what Mandy Moore had to say about shifting the focus over to Rebecca and Miguel’s relationship — it’s not meant to take away from the epic Jack/Rebecca love story, but it is another significant part of her life:

We’ve been talking about it for so many years and I feel like this is finally the season. I know that that’s something that the writers are anxious to explore and I feel like that will be one of the greatest tricks of the show is getting people to get on board with Rebecca and Miguel (Jon Huertas). I know it’s always going to be “Jack and Rebecca,” but they deserve a new lease on life together, and I’m excited to see how they’re going to bring us together.

We’re looking forward to seeing what the early days of Rebecca and Miguel’s relationship were like, but also what the two of them have overcome. You do have to remember that these tow have been rather resilient — they’ve had to be, due to everything that they have been forced to deal with. We know that the Big Three hasn’t always been the most receptive to their relationship…

Hopefully, This Is Us season 5 will premiere later this fall, but everything is currently still up in the air on the subject.

What do you want to see when it comes to This Is Us season 5?

