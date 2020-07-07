Is America’s Got Talent new tonight on NBC? The future of season 15







Is America’s Got Talent new tonight on NBC? Within this article, we come bearing an answer to that very question. Not only that, but we’ll look ahead towards some of what the future could be in this complicated era.

For some more news on America’s Got Talent in video form, be sure to watch the latest at the bottom of this article! Once you do that, be sure to subscribe to CarterMatt on YouTube and then view our series playlist. There are more updates coming there throughout the season, so we suggest that you keep checking back.

Let’s go ahead and get some of the bad news out of the way now — there is no new episode of the series airing tonight. Instead, you are going to have a chance to re-watch the season 15 premiere tonight. If you love Archie Williams, Voices of Our City Choir, or some other notable acts, it will be fun to relive some of these performances.

Of course, we think that people are going to be bummed out by the fact that we’re still waiting to see the end of the road for the auditions. There is one more audition show tentatively set to air on NBC next week, but there isn’t a whole lot of information out there right now in regards to how it’s going to look or feel.

On the other side of the final auditions, you will have a chance to see the Judge Cuts show at the end of the month. There is only one Judge Cuts episode this year, due in part to the current health crisis and the limitations that it is causing. There will still be something that resembles live shows, and they are currently slated to happen in August. We’ll have to wait and see how they look.

Related News – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to America’s Got Talent right now

What do you want to see on America’s Got Talent moving forward?

Are you bummed out that there is no new episode on NBC tonight? Be sure to share right now in the comments below! Meanwhile, remember to stick around for some other news when it comes to the show. (Photo: NBC.)

Love TV? Be sure to like CarterMatt on Facebook for more updates!







