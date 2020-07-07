This Is Us season 5: Mandy Moore on waiting for start of filming







This Is Us season 5 is technically a part of NBC’s fall schedule, but there’s still technically no guarantee that it is going to happen. There are major concerns as to how filming is going to happen, and the state of California is not really in the best spot right now.

Just how uncertain are things? For starters, not even some members of the show’s cast have a clear sense right now as to when they are coming back. Speaking in a new interview on The Today Show this week, Mandy Moore made it clear that they are hoping to go back to work soon, but nobody has given them a green light:

“I’ve heard conflicting reports. I don’t think there’s any official word. We would normally, historically go back to work this week. Like, right after the Fourth of July is when we typically go back … I know the writers have convened sort of a virtual writers room, probably two months ago,” she said. “So, once we get the all clear, I think from maybe local government here in Los Angeles that it’s safe to go back, we’ll be ready to go. So, I’m hoping that’s sooner rather than later. I know all of us have been on Zooms as a cast together and everyone is super anxious to get back to work.”

Obviously, it would be great to have new episodes on the air as soon as possible, but we don’t think NBC is going to make anyone hurry to make this happen. They want everyone to be safe, and with a show like This Is Us, it’s especially hard to do something super-scaled back. There are a lot of characters and intimacy is a very big theme of this story. We also don’t even know for sure if the current health crisis will be resolved on-screen or not.

There’s a lot that we’re going to need answers to … but we will need to be patient every step of the way.

