Brooklyn Nine-Nine season 8: Andy Samberg on creative challenges ahead







As we prepare for Brooklyn Nine-Nine season 8 to eventually arrive, one thing feels clear: This is not going to be the same show. In the wake of everything going on right now with discussions of police brutality and hopes at reform, the notion of “funny cops” is hard. Even though the comedy has taken a look at serious issues before, the scope of this is vast and the challenges are immense.

Recently, we reported comments made by star Terry Crews, noting that the show has basically been forced to scrap some of their early plans for the season. That seems to be echoed further in some comments from Andy Samberg. Check out some of what he had to say on the subject to People Magazine:

“The writers are all rethinking how we’re going to move forward … [The cast and producers are] all in touch and kind of discussing how you make a comedy show about police right now, and if we can find a way of doing that that we all feel morally okay about? I know that we’ll figure it out, but it’s definitely a challenge.”

One of the things that we know is that the Brooklyn Nine-Nine producers are likely operating with the best of intentions and trying to understand the movement that is going on. Will they please everyone? Probably not, but we’re in an era where it is fundamentally impossible to do that. The best thing that they can do is mirror what is going on in the real world and how it impacts some of the characters. It may take time in order to make sure the episodes are put together properly, but we think that NBC will be willing to provide them whatever they need. It’s not as though filming is going to be starting in the near future, anyway.

How do you think that Brooklyn Nine-Nine season 8 is going to take on some of these issues from the real world? Be sure to share right now in the comments, and remember to stick around for some other news. (Photo: NBC.)

