Why is Dead to Me ending with season 3? Christina Applegate explains







Why is Dead to Me ending with season 3? We know that there were a lot of people out there who were very much surprised with the announcement today by Netflix. This is a show that had a devoted audience, and beyond just that, it definitely felt as though there were more stories that could have been told.

Given how Netflix often does cancel shows early on in their runs, it makes some sense for there to be paranoia that the show was ended for some sort of performance-based reason. However, that doesn’t seem to be the case. Based on a new post on Twitter, star Christina Applegate suggested that this conclusion was reached for creative reasons:

“I will miss these ladies. But we felt this was the best way to tie up the story of these women. Thank you to all the fans. We will be getting back to work when it is safe to do so.”

Meanwhile, here is some of what creator Liz Feldman had to say per TVLine on the subject of saying goodbye to the series:

“From start to finish, Dead To Me is exactly the show I wanted to make … And it’s been an incredible gift. Telling a story sprung from grief and loss has stretched me as an artist and healed me as a human. I’ll be forever indebted to my partners in crime, my friends for life, Christina and Linda, and our brilliantly talented writers, cast and crew. I am beyond grateful to Netflix for supporting Dead To Me from day one.”

Ultimately, not all shows are meant to last a long period of time, and now Dead to Me will have a legacy that feels somewhat similar to a lot of British comedies. Over the years, we’ve seen that a number of these shows have reached the end of the road much faster than anyone anticipated in advance — but they lived on to be cult favorites after the fact.

