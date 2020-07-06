Good Witch season 7: Is Adam returning? Is there hope?







As we look towards a potential Good Witch season 7, there is a good bit to inevitably wonder about. Take, for example, the future for certain characters.

Through most of the past few weeks, for example, there have been questions aplenty regarding Adam’s long-term future as a part of the Middleton community. We know that he could be off on a mission in the future, and that does raise questions as to whether or not Scott A. Cavalheiro is going to be sticking around.

Yet, in the end, we’re at the end of the season now and there is no confirmation that the character is going to be gone for good. We also not have any indication from Scott’s social media that he is departing the show. There’s still a reason to look forward to the future, we think!

There are a couple of metaphorical boxes that need to be checked off here before we can say anything one way or another. First and foremost, we gotta learn if there is a season 7 — Hallmark has not announced anything as of yet. Once we get to that point, we can get to the next order of business — waiting for production to start and then after that, learning a little bit more information in regards to the returning cast. The thing about the Adam story is that he could always be gone for a few episodes and then return; there are easily going to be ways in which this story can be told without too much of a problem.

For now, the only other advice that we can offer is for everyone out there to cross your fingers and then hope for the best. We mean that for Adam, but of course for the show as a whole.

