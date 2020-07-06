Big Brother 22: The latest on filming, premiere date, All-Stars







Is there still hope that a Big Brother 22 this summer? It does seem like it, though it could be a little later than first planned.

According to a new report coming in right now courtesy of TMZ, the CBS series is still moving forward with plans for an All-Stars. Much of their information goes along with what we’ve been saying for several weeks now, including that the All-Stars plan is due in part to it being harder to vet new contestants during the global health crisis.

What does go along with recent information is the idea that sequester/the start of the season has been pushed back as numbers spike in California. The plan now seems to be to quarantine houseguests near the end of the month, which puts a premiere date at some point in August. That does mean a much later start to the season is likely, but there are a few different things to consider here. Take, for starters, that the season could still run for the same length of time as planned previously — it’s going to take time for scripted shows to come back to work so we foresee Big Brother going until at least October. Also, things could fluctuate still.

Remember that this report is now even still a confirmation of anything on the part of the network. They haven’t actually commented on anything in an official capacity since May, and everything else is constituted of reports and conjecture. We do believe quotes from former players suggesting that a season 22 is happening, but in this climate, it’s better to believe it when things are actually happening. CBS has been forced to change the plan so many times already.

