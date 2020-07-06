Good Witch season 6 finale: Is Kat Barrell leaving as Joy?







On tonight’s Good Witch season 6 finale, the Hallmark Channel series raised a number of different questions. Take, for example, the future of Joy.

When Kat Barrell came on the show this season, we had a hard time imagining that it would be a role that lasted for a while. It has nothing to do with her talent, but rather that she has another full-time job elsewhere in Wynonna Earp. It can be hard to balance multiple shows at the same time, and that’s without noting where we saw Joy in the story tonight. She was considering a move to Vermont, and a chance to chase down an opportunity elsewhere. We thought one scenario here would involve her leaving, only to then come back here and there when Barrell’s schedule allowed.

So what did she decide during the hour tonight? There was a lot going on here in between diamonds, curses, and also another character’s future in Adam that it was hard to also focus on Joy’s status. First and foremost, we had to see if the end of the curse came to fruition. (Priorities, right?)

Oh, and when it comes to big romantic moments, we had one of those near the end of the hour: Abigail and Donovan are engaged! They took another big step beyond just everything with the curse, and she of course said yes to his proposal.

Let’s get back to Joy’s status, since near the end of the episode she was still debating as to what she wanted to do. She has grown to love Middleton, and that alone made it such a hard choice for her. While we don’t think her decision is 100% coming out of this episode, the cliffhanger involving the candle certainly suggests that she will be back! We have a hard time imagining anything else at the moment, even if it’s not a full-time gig.

