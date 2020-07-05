Good Witch season 7: Is it renewed, canceled at Hallmark Channel?







Is Good Witch renewed for a season 7 — or, should you actually be legitimately concerned that the show is being canceled? No matter where you stand in this debate, we’re coming into this article bearing an answer.

Let’s start things off here with the facts — as of this writing, there is no confirmation as to whether or not there is going to be another season. Yet, with that being said, we remain fairly optimistic that more is going to come. Why in the world would Hallmark Channel want to cancel it now? Other than maybe When Calls the Heart, this is one of the network’s most successful shows. It has a devoted audience that will probably be eager to keep watching it no matter when it’s back on the air. While the live ratings were down for season 6 by more than 10% in both total viewers and the 18-49 demographic, it’s not so steep s drop to merit a cancellation. There may just be more people looking to watch it via their DVR after the fact.

We already get the sense that the cast and crew are at least eager to get back to work — and there are already conversations about when production can happen. You can read more about them via Catherine Bell over at the link here, but for now know that there are hopes that filming can happen this fall.

In the end, though, the biggest thing we can stress when it comes to a renewal is patience. No one at the moment knows where things are going to go from one day to the next. The health crisis has injected uncertainty into just about every industry, let alone entertainment. Let’s just cross our fingers and hope for the best — the network could end up announcing a renewal sooner rather than later.

What do you want to see when it comes to a Good Witch season 7 at Hallmark Channel?

