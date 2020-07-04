Good Witch season 7: If renewed, when could it resume filming?







We know that the Good Witch season 6 finale is airing this weekend, but some people are looking ahead to season 7. Can you really blame them? This is one of those shows that is a constant source of fun and escapism. We know that there is always going to be some mythology to dive into, and that’s without thinking of the romance of it all.

We don’t want to spend too much time diving into the renewal odds are, save that we’re cautiously optimistic. (We’ll have more on that a little bit later on down the road.) For the time being, we have a different question that we want to look at: When could filming kick back off?

Obviously at the moment, times are challenging and everything is subject to change. It’s hard for it not to be. The only thing working in the favor of Good Witch production-wise is that it shoots in Canada, and it’s been able to get a handle on the global health crisis a little bit better than certain parts of the United States. Granted, Toronto has still had its own fair share of challenges, and it doesn’t seem like filming would start for at least a couple more months.

In a new interview with KTLA (watch below), series star Catherine Bell notes that if the show is renewed, there’s a chance filming could start in September — if that does happen, we at least assume that we’d be able to see the season itself start around the same time that we’re used to. Like with any other show, though, there’s a good chance that there will still be some restrictions. States and provinces are already establishing as many guidelines as possible — think of it as them working to safeguard things to the best of their ability in advance.

