Blue Bloods, SVU actor Nick Cordero dead at 41 after long health battle







For the past several weeks, the health battle of Broadway star Nick Cordero has played out heavily in the press. He became in many ways a public face to a lot of the battles everyday people are going through due to the pandemic. He spent months fighting for his life with the support of his wife Amanda Kloots by his side.

Unfortunately, it’s devastating to now learn that the battle is now at an end. Today Cordero passed away due to complications caused by the widespread virus at the age of 41. He was a father, a friend, a husband, and loved by so many. Here is some of what Kloots had to say in a statement on Instagram:

God has another angel in heaven now. My darling husband passed away this morning. He was surrounded in love by his family, singing and praying as he gently left this earth.

I am in disbelief and hurting everywhere. My heart is broken as I cannot imagine our lives without him. Nick was such a bright light. He was everyone’s friend, loved to listen, help and especially talk. He was an incredible actor and musician. He loved his family and loved being a father and husband. Elvis and I will miss him in everything we do, everyday.

You can view Kloots' full post at the bottom of this article.

While Cordero is best known for his work on the stage (think Waitress and Rock of Ages), he does have a pair of notable TV credits. Take, for example, his run as Danny Reagan rival Victor Lugo on Blue Bloods — within the span of just a few episodes he proved to be a great foil to Donnie Wahlberg. He had an energy and an enthusiasm in that role that we don’t often see from other recurring players. Meanwhile, he also appeared in two separate episodes of Law & Order: SVU.

We know that a lot of people looked at Nick and Amanda’s story the past few months as one that gave them inspiration to keep fighting. We hope that doesn’t change. Cordero fought hard and Kloots’ perseverance and positive energy through it all was a beacon. Our thoughts go out to her, and to everyone suffering in this unspeakable time.

This article was written by Jessica Carter.

