America’s Got Talent season 15 return date: When’s the next new episode?







For those who are curious as to the America’s Got Talent return date for the final audition show, we’ve got more insight within!

Want some more news on America’s Got Talent in video form right now? Then be sure to watch some of the latest at the bottom of this article! Once you check that out, remember here to also subscribe to CarterMatt on YouTube and then view our show playlist. We’ll have further insight there that you don’t want to miss.

Alas, we can’t say that it is the best news for those of you who were hoping that there would be some sort of new episode airing on Tuesday. NBC has decided that they are going to air a repeat then of the first audition show. If you want to have a chance to re-live Archie Williams’ powerful audition or the Golden Buzzer moment for Voices of Our City Choir, that is your opportunity.

The next new episode is, at least at present, scheduled to air on Tuesday, July 14. There isn’t too much said about it beyond just what is in the synopsis below:

The auditions conclude with creator and executive producer Simon Cowell at the judges’ table along with Howie Mandel, Sofia Vergara and host Terry Crews. Variety acts of all types and contestants of all ages audition for the chance to win the $1 million prize.

We know that these auditions won’t be typical to America’s Got Talent, but their exact format remains to be seen. Hopefully, it will just be a chance to see a little bit more great talent before we get to the start of Judge Cuts later this month. That is going to be an abbreviated show this year, and it will lead towards more of an expanded live show format — which we’re guessing will not involve an audience.

Related News – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to America’s Got Talent!

What do you want to see when it comes to America’s Got Talent season 15?

Who are you rooting for to win the whole season? Be sure to share right now in the comments! Also, be sure to stick around for more news. (Photo: NBC.)

Love TV? Be sure to like CarterMatt on Facebook for more updates!







