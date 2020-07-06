Lucifer season 6: DB Woodside to direct an episode







Just in case you wanted another reason to be excited for Lucifer season 6, here it is — DB Woodside will have a bigger role than ever, both in front and behind of the camera.

In a post on Twitter, Woodside confirmed that he will be back for the final season. Not only that, but he will be directing! This will mark his television directorial debut, and give him a chance to showcase his creativity and vision in an exciting way. We’ve seen enough of DB’s work over the years to know that he puts his passion and heart into everything; we know in advance that this is going to be great.

In general, we know that Lucifer is great at allowing its stars the opportunities to do a number of different things. Kevin Alejandro is another actor-turned-director on the show, and even from an acting standpoint the performers are constantly thrown new challenges. Take, for example, Lauren German getting a chance to play a male character in a black-and-white flashback episode. This is a fun, collaborative show that is getting a chance to end in a big way.

As for when Lucifer season 6 will actually start filming, that’s an impossible question to have an answer to at the moment. There are still episodes from season 5 that need to be wrapped, but our hope is that both those and the start of 6 can be taken on later this year. All of it is going to be based on the current health crisis, which has been sadly with us for many months on end already.

For now, we’re willing to be patient — and happy to have some big news from DB in general.

What do you think about DB Woodside directing an episode of Lucifer season 5?

Happy to announce that I will be returning to Lucifer for season 6. Additionally, I will be directing an episode for our final season. ❤️This is a beautiful cast. We stand by each other. We fight for one another. So… let’s get to work. ✊🏾#AngelTrainingBegins@LuciferNetflix — DB Woodside (@dbwofficial) July 5, 2020

