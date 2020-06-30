Lucifer season 5 spoilers: New look at black-and-white episode!







There’s all sorts of fun stuff coming on Lucifer season 5 later this summer, and it includes some innovative ideas! One of the fun things that comes with this show having 16 episodes (plus a season 6 after the fact) is that it affords the writers to play around in the form. As a result of that, we’re getting a black-and-white episode with episode #4 that is going to explore a very particular part of Lucifer’s past.

For a first look at what we’re talking about here, all you have to do is check out the image below via Entertainment Weekly. Meanwhile, here’s what co-showrunner Joe Henderson had to say about getting this together:

“Whenever you play [with] flashbacks, the question is always, ‘What’s the time frame that can reflect a person?’ What’s nice about noir is it’s detective stories, but Lucifer isn’t a detective yet. So what we’re almost seeing, to a certain extent, is Lucifer’s first case … There is a case, there is a mystery to solve, but it’s just more filtering our [show’s] language through noir.”

Meanwhile, fellow showrunner Ildy Modrovich explains further how the story from Lucifer’s past will be told:

“Tom Ellis is made for this style. He kind of is Cary Grant. I think there’s always been something about his portrayal of Lucifer [that’s] old school, that harkens back to the extravagance and elegance of old Hollywood and just noir … There was a moment in our arc where Lucifer needed to give us a little backstory on a character and tell us what happened to [him] a long time ago and we thought, ‘Perfect moment for a Princess Bride moment. So, let’s open it up and have Lucifer tell this story to someone. And if we’re really doing an homage to Princess Bride, that person should be Trixie [Scarlett Estevez].'”

You will be seeing many of the show’s regulars in said flashback, playing different characters. Both Lauren German and Aimee Garcia will be playing male characters, and we imagine there had to be something fun that came from getting to cultivate a totally new character in a short amount of time. Even if this episode doesn’t further the long-term story too much, it really doesn’t matter. We’re going to enjoy it for however long we have it.

