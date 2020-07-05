Perry Mason episode 4 spoilers: How will Sister Alice move forward?







We know that Perry Mason is a series mostly about the title character, but there are certainly big moments aplenty with Sister Alice. How can there not be? When you’ve got a performer like Tatiana Maslany as a part of your cast, it makes some sense that you try and spotlight her as much as possible.

Entering this particular episode, we imagine that she’s going to be spending quite a lot of time dealing with the aftermath of her recent situation. There’s a lot of fair and a good bit of pain here, but it’s also leading into something else. Everything within the world of Perry Mason is connected, as one event leads more into the next. This is a smart, tightly-packed mystery with a lot of big reveals around every corner.

At the end of episode 4, we’re going to be more or less at the halfway point of the season! We imagine that things are only going to be more surprising from here on out.

Below, CarterMatt has the full Perry Mason episode 4 synopsis with some more information all about what you can expect to see:

Mason (Matthew Rhys) and Strickland (Shea Whigham) lean on Virgil (Jefferson Mays), again, for extra-legal assistance. Following Sister Alice’s (Tatiana Maslany) recovery from a frightening episode, Birdy (Lili Taylor) urges her daughter to renounce her claims about baby Charlie. E.B. (John Lithgow) faces the reality of his financial situation and takes his frustrations out on Della (Juliet Rylance).

How will this episode conclude? Probably with a few different moments that leave you scratching your chin and wondering what is next. We still feel like there are some parts of this version of Mason that could very well surprise us — or, at the very least this is precisely what we’re hoping for.

What do you most want to see when it comes to Perry Mason episode 4?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments!

