Big Brother 22: Dan Gheesling not taking part; talking other rumors







The truth is finally out there about Dan Gheesling’s status on Big Brother 22 — it’s not happening. As for what is happening, that’s currently up in the air.

Speaking in a live Q&A on his Twitch channel today (thanks for the shout out, Dan!), the Big Brother 10 winner and season 14 runner-up made it clear that he is streaming all summer and won’t be returning to the season. He declined to say if he was asked, but suggested he may do some Instagram Live sessions throughout the season. He noted that he is retired “for now” … which of course means that he could theoretically change his mind down the road. We know we love Dan and it would be great if he was a part of a future season, but that is really going to be up to him and what he wants. Given that he can make money streaming from home, that seems like a pretty great gig! Easy to understand him not wanting to leave that.

As for getting a lot of concrete news about the status of this season, we really think that patience is key. A lot of people have been running with news over the past couple of weeks, and a lot of it may have come from credible sources. Here’s the problem: CBS is probably unsure of what they want to do at any given moment, and there’s so much confusion that is out there. Speculation can be fun, but for this season more than anything else, take most info with a grain of salt.

What we believe is that there is some pre-production happening around the house leading up to the start of filming. There still needs to be proper approval from the guilds and we have to make sure that things don’t get worse with the health crisis in California. Everything comes secondary to knowing if season 22 is even possible. We hope that it will happen, but it needs to happen safely.

