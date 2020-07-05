Blue Bloods season 11: What can we get for Erin and Anthony?







Entering Blue Bloods season 11, it’s fair to expect some great stuff for a number of the show’s big partnerships. That includes of course the romantic relationship of Jamie and Eddie, but then also the partnership between Danny and Baez and the collaboration between Erin and Anthony — our primary focus here.

With Erin and Anthony, technically the former is the boss. Yet, the two have built an exceptional relationship where she can rely on him both as a friend and a source of advice. He’s got know-how that makes him stand out from most other people in the DA’s office, and her family background also lends a unique perspective. These two are a dynamic duo, and we hope that some of the following is explored in season 11 to lift them to new heights.

1. What could a DA election look like? – We know that this is something that Erin was considering, and we have to imagine that the writers are at least circling the idea. It puts the two characters in a weird position since there is a political side to running for this office. How can Anthony help Erin deal with some of the stress of that?

2. Can we experience more of Anthony’s family life? – It’s inevitable that Erin is going to contend with some of her siblings or her father on the job — yet, what was fun about season 10 is that we got a better chance to see some of the people in Anthony’s life, as well. Hopefully, that is a trend that continues.

3. More of the two from a courtroom angle – While this show isn’t a legal drama, we would enjoy scenes of the two either preparing for a trial or dealing with it head-on. It’s also something that could be used for a multi-part story.

4. More innocent, fun moments outside of work – Think about it like this. Erin doesn’t have many friends outside her family that she can lead on, and you know that Anthony is going to give her whatever advice she needs in the most unbiased way possible. He’s the sort of friend all of us would want, all things considered.

