Is Last Week Tonight with John Oliver new tonight on HBO, July 5, 2020?







Is Last Week Tonight with John Oliver new tonight on HBO? It’s a familiar question, and one we always try to bring you an answer to.

Unfortunately, this is where we also bring you a dose of rather-unfortunate news. After getting a nice string of new episodes over the course of the past few weeks, the late-night talk show is now taking a week off. Rest assured that it will return eventually, but you’re going to be waiting for at least a little while to see it. Guides right now suggest that it will be back on July 19, but this sort of stuff is always subject to change.

As for the reason behind this debate, rest assured that this isn’t something altogether startling. In previous years Last Week Tonight has taken some weeks off in July, so this isn’t something suddenly brought on by the current health crisis. Think are typically 30 episodes in a season, and understandably HBO wants to have some of them later in the year for election season. There is definitely going to be a lot to talk about there. The reason for the wait in part is that Oliver’s staff takes a good bit of time to get some of their main segments together — they are thoroughly researched and vetted, so they are a little different than the standard late-night monologue where jokes are thought of the day of broadcast.

Granted, we’re going to miss Oliver tonight. There is certainly a lot to talk about in between Mount Rushmore and Kanye West, and we never imagined that we’d be combining those two things into a single message before this very moment. We always miss Oliver when he’s gone, especially since there probablywon’t be a lot of time to deal with certain things whenever he comes back. It will be jumping right into current events.

Related News – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to Last Week Tonight

Are you sad that Last Week Tonight is not on the air tonight?

What do you want to see Oliver discuss on the show when he comes back on the air? Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Meanwhile, remember to stick around to get some more news right now. (Photo: HBO.)

Love TV? Be sure to like CarterMatt on Facebook for more updates!







